TWO new businesses have been launched in Cwmbran with support from Torfaen's Communities for Work Plus (CFW+) programme.

Both start-ups - an events planning business and a mobile hair salon - were offered advice on setting up by the CFW+ programme and Job Centre Plus, as well as funding for marketing and promotion.

Rachel Jones, from St Dials, and Nicole Smith, from Greenmeadow, have set up Smith and Jones Events, specialising in organising and arranging weddings, christenings, engagements and children’s parties.

Ms Jones said: "We are both very excited to get the business up and running."

Donna Phillips, from Cwmbran, set up BANGS, a mobile hair stylist service serving people across Torfaen after many years working in a salon.

She said: "It’s been a long standing dream of mine to run my own business and now it’s finally here.

"I’m super excited to begin this journey."

So far this year the Communities for Work+ project has helped start 11 new business ventures here in Torfaen, with five more soon to be launched.

The CFW+ employer engagement also works with employers to arrange work placements or work trials and assists with local employment opportunities in Torfaen. The role helps local businesses recruit local labour at no cost, getting people back into work and helping to boost the local economy.

CFW+ employer engagement officer Richard Murphy said: “Both ventures have worked very hard to prepare and plan their business set up and establishment. They have completed business plans and have sought areas where they can trade effectively and profitably.

"The new start-ups keep on coming in Torfaen and it’s fantastic to see. Hopefully these two new enterprises can complement each other with the services they offer and can go on to be a success. I would like to wish them all the very best of luck."