VisitBritain is bringing its flagship annual MeetGB event to the recently opened International Convention Centre Wales in Newport next year.

The 'Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions' event will be held at the centre, which is at the Celtic Manor Resort, in April 2020.

Registration for the event is also now open for international MICE buyers and UK business event suppliers.

MeetGB, will be held from April 22 to 24 and is set to host up to 90 international buyers from Europe and North America who will meet and do business with 80 industry suppliers from venues, hotels, destinations and incentive experiences across the UK.

UK tourism minister Helen Whately said: “We have a thriving events industry and I'm delighted that next year's MeetGB conference will be hosted by ICC Wales. This will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the best of the UK and help us develop new global relationships, boost trade and investment across the country."

VisitBritain chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “MeetGB has been created with global buyers in mind to highlight the breadth and quality of the UK’s business events industry. We are delighted to be bringing our flagship event to the new ICC Wales, a shining example of the high-calibre, world-class conventions, events and meetings venues the UK has to offer.

“MeetGB also gives UK suppliers and destinations the opportunity to promote their products on an international scale, forging valuable business relationships that will drive more international MICE events right across the country, boosting local economies.”

ICC Wales and Celtic Manor Resort chief executive officer Ian Edwards said: “We are honoured to be hosting VisitBritain’s flagship event for the business events industry. With the doors opening to ICC Wales, our £83 million venue, just last month, we have already seen thousands of visitors enjoy our industry-leading facilities and nature-friendly footprint.

“Wellbeing and sustainability are key drivers for both ICC Wales and the Celtic Manor Resort, Wales - from our 'Mind, Body, Soul' food philosophy to our recent report on how nature can be used to provide an amazing event experience. We are truly thrilled to be able to present our venues, our natural setting and our warm Welsh welcome to this hugely important international audience in 2020.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture Sport and Tourism Lord Elis-Thomas said: “It’s excellent news that Wales has been successful in its bid to host this flagship event for the first time - and we now look forward to working with partners in VisitBritain and ICC Wales and the Celtic Manor Resort to deliver a memorable and productive event. The event will provide an excellent opportunity for us to showcase Wales’ ability to host business events, give insight into our industry, academic and sectoral strengths as well as give delegates an opportunity to explore more of Wales during our Year of Outdoors before the conference.”

Thousands of one-to-one business meetings are set to take place during MeetGB with delegates also attending networking events, forging valuable business relationships. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn about the future of the events industry, exploring sustainability and wellness, driving innovation and expertise.

Taking inspiration from the venue’s woodland surroundings, MeetGB 2020 incorporates wellness and nature, with a programme to encourage attendees’ wellbeing alongside networking and social events.

Ahead of the business programme at MeetGB, international buyers will attend educational visits to 11 different UK destinations as they experience first-hand the country's best conference, events and incentive products.