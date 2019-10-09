RESIDENTS in Griffithstown, Pontypool, have expressed concerns over the former Hanbury Hotel, which has been left vacant for more than a decade.

The building at the junction of Windsor Road, High Street and Broad Street has been boarded up for many years, and is showing signs of dilapidation after going unused for so long.

But the building's owner said he is hopeful of work starting on a renovation project at the site by the end of 2020.

A planning application to build 19 flats on the site was first submitted in December 2008 by the owners Inter Developments Ltd. This was soon reduced to 17, and it was last considered by Torfaen council’s planning committee on March 18, 2014.

Planning permission was granted, subject to conditions, but work has yet to begin on the site.

Carl Weston, of Inter Developments Ltd, told the Argus' sister paper the Free Press he was hopeful of beginning work on the site within the next year.

“It’s been on the backburner for a while,” he said. “We were hoping to start work on it last year, but other things have demanded our attention and resources.

“We have every intention of bringing the house back to its former glory, whether that’s through assisted living or flats.

“In an ideal world, we will be able to start work on it next year.

“It’s a nice village and it’s still very popular for people moving in.

“It’s a nice building. It’s part of the village that we are all quite attached to. We are all local, and there is a lot of nostalgia that comes with it.”

(The faded sign at the Hanbury Hotel.)

The building has fallen into a state of disrepair having been empty for more than a decade, and nearby residents are concerned it is unsafe, and has become an eyesore.

Griff Williams, 53, said: “It would be good if they made it in to a car park or use it for flats.

“They need to just use the building as it’s a lovely building.

“It was quite a lively pub when it was open.

“It’s an eyesore and there is an alarm that goes off every now and again, but no-one seems to do anything about it.

“There were people working there but that was a long time ago.”

(The windows of the Hanbury Hotel have been boarded up.)

Janet McCormack, 80, said: “It’s an eyesore and they have had to board it up.

“About 10 years ago I saw something about it being put up for sale. I don’t know when they are doing something with it.

“It really is an eyesore. I don’t think they would knock it down. It would be a nuisance living here when the work would be going on, but it would be well worth it.

“It would be lovely to see it get sorted out.”

(A previous For Sale sign is still on the building.)

Libbi Prestidge, 24, said: “It’s a really nice building and it should be used for something. I thought it was going to be turned into flats.

“I would like to see it get turned in to flats. There are quite a lot of new people moving in to the area so that would be good.”

Another local resident said: “It’s an eyesore. There are kids who get in there. It’s a mess.

“Kids do get in there. I have heard the alarm go off once or twice.

“It’s ugly and dangerous and attracts kids in to it. It would be better if it was changed into a car park.”