A PUBLIC footpath, which passes through the grounds of a Trevethin school, will be diverted as part of a primary school development.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s cabinet meeting approved changes to a public footpath which passes through Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw.

The path currently runs north from Folly road, through Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw driveway, before passing neighbouring fields and Pontypool Golf Club. The path finishes at Lasgarn Lane.

The path originally skirted the boundary of the school, but recent developments, including further car parking provision and the addition of the Bowden Active Living Centre, have meant it now runs through the centre of the site.

The diversion will begin north of the school site on Folly road and curve round its boundary, before joining up with the original pathway in the neighbouring fields.

The school, which caters for 11 to 18-year-olds, recently had plans approved by a special cabinet to extend the age range to include children from the ages of three to 11.

In the committee meeting, Cllr David Yeowell said that the application was made following concerns from the school about the security of the site.

Cllr Yeowell said: “The current right of way goes up the driveway, straight through the centre of the site allowing for no separation between the space occupied by our learners and indeed the space occupied by the members of the public.

“Contrary to what some people might say, this application would have been made in spite of the fact that we are moving towards working to construct a primary school provision on the site.

“However, it has to be said that the addition of this facility, if nothing is done, can only exacerbate the existing unsatisfactory situation.

“In order to minimise any inconvenience to the general public this work will be carried out as an integral part of the primary school development.”

Prior to the committee, an objection was made by the Open Spaces Society, who requested the diverted path be three metres wide.

The society’s response to the planning application said: “If the path starts at a realistic width, say three metres, then it is unlikely to become overgrown and obstruct the route over a short period of time.

“This would ensure that there is not undue pressure on the education department, which in times of massive cuts, must be a huge consideration.

“Thus, the Open Spaces Society does not oppose the application to divert on the understanding that the diverted route will be three metres wide and that the education department will take on the responsibility to cut back any shrubs or trees on a sensible timescale.”

The committee heard that the diverted pathway will be two metres wide.