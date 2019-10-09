SIR David Henshaw has been confirmed as the new chairman of environmental agency Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Sir David is currently NRW’s interim chairman and has been in post since November last year.

Previously he has worked with Alder Hey and Wirral University hospitals, Liverpool City Council, and various government departments.

Confirming the appointment, Wales' environment minister Lesley Griffiths said: "Sir David has a proven track record in providing strong board-level leadership and transformation.

"His appointment will enable the organisation to continue to build on the good progress made since his appointment as interim chair.”

NRW is responsible for sustainably managing, maintaining and using Wales’ natural resources. The organisation manages large areas of woodland and nature reserves, maintains flood defences, and runs a variety of visitor centres and attractions.

Sir David's appointment as NRW chairman is for four years, and he will be paid £46,800 annually, plus reasonable expenses.

His predecessor in the post, Diane McCrea, resigned last summer following a scandal around timber being sold without going out to tender.

A Wales Audit Office (WAO) report found timber grown on public woodland had not been offered for sale on the open market – for the second time.