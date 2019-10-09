AN INQUEST into the death of paediatric nurse Laurie Jones, from the Blackwood area, recorded a provisional cause of death as drowning and head injury.

Miss Jones, who was 23, was reported missing early on Wednesday, October 2, after she failed to return home from work at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Her body was found inside her car, which had driven into the Sirhowy River near the B4251 at around 1pm the next day.

An inquest into her death opened yesterday, Tuesday, where her provisional cause of death was recorded as drowning and head injury.

Police are continuing with enquires into the incident, but no third party involvement is suspected and Miss Jones' death is not being treated as suspicious.

Speaking after her death was announced, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board chief executive Len Richards and executive nurse director Ruth Walker said in statement: "This is a tragic loss to both her family and the NHS, of a young and talented nurse who chose a carer caring for others.

"We will be offering our support to colleagues and on behalf of the UHB we would like to extend our deepest sympathies."