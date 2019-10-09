TWO men have been arrested following a hit and run in Newport yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 2pm yesterday afternoon on Wharf Road in the city.

Gwent Police attended the scene, along with Wales Ambulance Service Crews and the Wales Air Ambulance.

A 24 year-old man from the Newport area is currently in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and a 38 year-old man from the Newport area on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pedestrian involved in the collision, a 22 year-old man from the Newport area, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

READ MORE:

Officers are appealing for information from anyone that could help with their enquiries and would be particularly interested in hearing from motorists with dash cam footage who drove along Wharf Road around the time of collision.

Gwent Police have asked that anyone with information to call 101, quoting ref. number 1900372591, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111. You can also send a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.