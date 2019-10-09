THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the end of the week.

The warning comes into effect early on Friday morning and is likely to last until the evening.

Parts of western Gwent are included in the area covered such as Caerphilly, Ebbw Vale, Pontypool, Cwmbran and Newport.

Heavy rain is expected which may bring localised flooding.

Transport is also likely to be affected with poor driving conditions expected.

Public transport is also likely to be affected by the adverse conditions.

For more information about action to take to prevent flooding, or for how to stay safe in adverse weather, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice