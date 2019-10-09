GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 15-year-old Layla Nash, who has been reported as missing.

Miss Nash is from the Chepstow area and was last seen at approximately 7pm on Sunday, October 6 in the Bayfield area of the town. She may have links with the Newport area.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Miss Nash is approximately 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long brown hair.

Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1900370730.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.