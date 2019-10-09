DANIEL BARRINGTON, aged 32, of Devon Place, Newport was jailed after he admitted stealing jewellery worth £1,000 from Assets Jewellery Ltd on the city’s Llanarth Street earlier this month.

Newport magistrates heard the defendant committed the offence while subject to bail conditions and that it was a targeted burglary.

He was sent to prison for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

ELERI TOUHIG, aged 38, of High Street, Llandaff, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, a Mini Cooper, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Newport.

She was fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and £85 costs.

Touhig’s driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GARETH LEE BRITTAN, aged 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for attacking a woman in Newport this year.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating, harassment and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for common assault and criminal damage.

Brittan was sent to prison for 30 weeks.

Magistrates imposed a three-year restraining order preventing the defendant from contacting the victim.

Brittan must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

DEBBIE HILL, aged 51, of Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina, admitted criminal damage to a Citroen C5, Lexus IS220 and a glass table in Gilwern last month.

She was fined £120, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.

No compensation order was made because she had already paid for the damage.

GERALD DENNIS DAVIES, aged 44, of Dol Heulog, Tyllwyn, Ebbw Vale, admitted attacking a woman in the town last month.

The defendant pleaded guilty to common assault and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Davies was also fined £500 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £90 and prosecution costs of £85.

DARRYL CHARLES LEE HANBURY, aged 31, of no fixed abode, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Newport’s Griffin Street in August and failing to surrender.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

ANDREW PARTRIDGE, aged 56, whose address was given as being care of Woodland View, Abercarn, pleaded guilty to common assault.

He attacked a woman in Abertillery on Saturday, August 24.

Partridge was sentenced to an 18-month community order, fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £90.

The defendant was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

COURTNEY MATTHEW, aged 24, of Cot Farm Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months, his licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

He was convicted of driving without insurance whilst at the wheel of a Mercedes C240 on the city’s Wharf Road on Tuesday, February 19.

MALCOLM NIGEL BRIAN BALDWIN, aged 39, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, admitted committing a common assault against a woman last month in the town.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order which included an alcohol treatment requirement for six months.

Baldwin was fined £350 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.

PHILLIP WILLIAMS, aged 69, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to driving a SsangYong Rexton without due care and attention.

The offence was committed in Ebbw Vale on Thursday, March 14.

Williams was fined £80 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.