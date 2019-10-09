AFTER reports of fly-tipping - including rubbish from an alleged illegal cannabis farm - Machen Mountain has been added to the Gwent Police Rural Crime Team's (RCT) patrol route.

Representatives from Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert's office joined the RCT on 'Operation Nightwatch' at the weekend.

First stop is patch of common land on Machen Mountain. The @gpruralcrime are working with @caerphillycbc Flytipping action Wales & local farmers to tackle fly tipping in these areas. pic.twitter.com/nWyJLQdnZa — GwentPCC (@GwentPCC) October 6, 2019

During the visit they visited the mountain, where Mr Cuthbert's representatives recorded the rubbish in the area.

A meeting was arranged for the RCT, Caerphilly County Borough Council representatives, Natural Resources Wales, Fly-tip Action Wales and Keep Wales Tidy's Caerphilly branch after the initial reports of the fly-tipping.

There, they discussed and implemented several intervention measures including the patrol route.

Gwent Police RCT's PC Dan Counsell said: "From the police perspective, we agreed to carrying out regular patrols of the site utilising a 4x4 vehicle for access, with a view to deterring and disrupting this activity and continue to do this regularly.

"Although there is still fly-tipping activity evident at the location it appears to now be reducing in volume and frequency overall."