STAGECOACH in South Wales has announced that a section of the Service 25 Caerphilly - Cardiff route will be re-instated from early next year.

"This will be great news for passengers who travel between the University Hospital of Wales to Caerphilly Interchange," said a spokesperson of the news that the service will be operational from Sunday, January 5.

Service 25 will also operate via Caerphilly Road and Thornhill/Cardiff Crematorium up to every hour on Monday to Saturdays.

This service will be trailed for six months and Stagecoach will monitor the performance.

The timetable for this service will be available online in the next few weeks, visit stagecoachbus.com or follow @StagecoachWales on Twitter for further updates.

Service 26 gold also operates from Caerphilly to Cardiff, up to every 30 minutes. "There's free Wi-Fi and USB chargers on board so you can sit back & relax on your journey,” added the spokesman.

Visit stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-wales/service-25-updated-information for more information.