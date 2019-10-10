DOG owners in Monmouthshire have been reminded to pick up their pets’ mess or face on-the-spot fines.

County council staff joined police officers and town and community councillors in Monmouth for the recent Give Dog Fouling the Red Card awareness-raising day.

Officers visited a number of areas in Monmouth, such as Rockfield Community Centre and Kymin View School, where dog fouling has become an issue. Stickers were put on dog bins reminding owners that if a dog bin is full they can also use litter bins for bagged dog mess or take it home and place it in their own household waste for disposal.

“The vast majority of dog walkers are responsible and pick up the mess,” Cllr Sara Jones said. “There are, however, incidents in the community where dog fouling can have a great impact on the health of children and those using sports pitches.”

The local authority and the police can issue instant fines of £75 to owners who fail to pick up their dog’s mess. If the person refuses to pay and the case is taken to court, the offender may be fined up to £1,000.