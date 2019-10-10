THE Bistro 8 bar and restaurant in Blackwood has been sold to new owners.

Local couple Ryan Levrington and his partner Emma Payne are new to the restaurant trade.

“We hope to expand on what Bistro 8 does best – providing exceptional food and service and taking it to another level," they said. "We are excited to see what the future holds for the business.”

Bistro 8 is a traditional bar on the ground floor of the property offering a number of bar snacks, with the first floor providing more formal dining, serving original pub classic meals, bistro style food and fresh tapas every weekday.

The outgoing owner of Bistro 8 is Richard Hamer, who is looking to semi-retire and focus on other business interests.

The restaurant has operated as a family-run business, and some members of Mr Hamer's family will be staying on with the new owners.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to our customers and guests for their loyalty and custom over the past five years," Mr Hamer said. "We would also like to thank our amazing staff – we’ve had a great time working with you all.”

Christie and Co handled the freehold sale, and the firm's senior business assistant Corrina Jones expressed optimism that independent restaurants like Bistro 8 could thrive, despite the industry taking "some negative press over recent years with some restaurant chains becoming a victim of their own success".

She added: "Although we have seen some casualties, we are seeing well-operated independent restaurants faring well within the current climate.

"Bistro 8 is a prime example of this, my client has grown the business from a cold start and has built up an enviable local reputation by providing great, high quality food alongside fabulous service, in a property which is well maintained and offers an atmospheric, memorable experience.

"The business has gone from strength to strength, and although my client has made the decision to step away from Bistro 8 to focus on other interests, we are sure that the business will continue to thrive under the new ownership of Ryan and Emma.

"We wish both parties all the best with their future endeavours.”