A GROUP of 23 brave people had the thrill of a lifetime when they abseiled down Newport's Transporter Bridge for a great cause.

The group took on the challenge on Sunday, October 6, to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK in a 'Brave the Bridge' event - and raised a massive £6,636.

(Some of the brave group who abseiled down Newport's Transporter Bridge for Alzheimer's Research UK. L-R Karly Kouzoukis, Rebecca Edwards, Alyson Dorey, Joanne Peacock, Julie Holdsworth, Joanne Riley. Picture: Andrew Dowling)

Those who took part climbed 278 steps before taking in the view of Newport from 178 feet high. They then made the leap in a 'freefall' abseil.

The charity's regional fundraising officer for Wales Ceri Smith said: “It was overwhelming to see so many supporters come together, wearing their orange t-shirts with pride, and brave the bridge for a breakthrough.

“So many of the supporters signed up for the event because dementia is close to their hearts and they have been personal affected. They brought along family and friends to cheer them on, and the atmosphere was brilliant."

(Mike Harrison on the final descent and Adventure Wales Abseil Contractor Rob McAllister)

She continued: “This event is the first of its kind for Alzheimer’s Research UK in Wales, and we are looking forward to launching the next one. Watch this space.”

Supporters who took part in the event described it variously as “awesome”, “amazing”, “a day to remember for life” and “nerve-wracking, but brilliant”.

One in three people will develop dementia and Alzheimer's Research UK are dedicating their time to research into the condition.

For more about Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

