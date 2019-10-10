A BUILDER from Caldicot who saved two dogs from a house fire has been presented with an award for his bravery by the town mayor.
Ryan Cole did not hesitate to enter the burning house in January and search for anyone trapped inside. Nobody was home, but Mr Cole found the homeowners’ two dogs hiding from the smoke in a utility room.
At an awards ceremony, Caldicot’s mayor Cllr David Evans presented Mr Cole with the citizen award, saying he “acted bravely and without hesitation”.
Caldicot’s annual citizens and business awards also recognised residents who contribute to town life.
Community business awards were awarded to Aroma Café, The Baguette Shop, Essence of Hair and Beauty, The Haywain, and Ladybird Craft and Coffee.
A resident of Neddern Court won the overall best-kept garden award, and the mayor’s special award was presented to funeral directors Ian Watts and Son.