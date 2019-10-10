A CRASH involving three vehicles is causing congestion and delays on the M4 eastbound in Newport.
The crash happened between Junction 25 (Caerleon) and Junction 24 (Coldra).
All lanes have now re-opened. Earlier, traffic cameras showed police officers and vehicle recovery workers in the right-hand lane, which was closed while debris was cleared from the road.
MORE NEWS:
- Armed robber who smashed his way out of police station is jailed
- Braving the heights of Newport Transporter Bridge for Alzheimer's Research UK
- Builder who saved dogs from fire wins award
#M4 : Now open : Eastbound : J25 Caerleon to J24 Coldra #TrafficWalesAlert— South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) October 10, 2019
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said no injuries had been reported in the crash.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment