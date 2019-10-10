A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Newport has been jailed following a Gwent Police operation to tackle the supply of illegal drugs.

Curtis Hooper pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to supply heroin, and possession of a Class B drug.

He was sentenced on Monday, September 9, at Cardiff Crown Court to five years and seven months in prison.

Hooper had been arrested as part of Operation Dynamic – itself part of Operation Jigsaw, a large-scale police operation targeting the organised crime and the supply of drugs in the Gwent area.

Operation Jigsaw has involved a number of dawn raids on properties across Gwent, with dozens of suspects arrested.

Detective inspector Andrew Tuck, who leads Gwent Police's Organised Crime Team, said: “Operation Dynamic aimed to tackle those in our communities who profit from selling the most harmful drugs to some of the more vulnerable people in our communities.

"We welcome this sentence and hope it sends a clear message that those found guilty of being involved in the most serious crime in Gwent can expect substantial custodial sentences.”