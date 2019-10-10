AN INNOVATIVE project helping men to develop new interests and make friends has received support from Blaenavon Town Council.

The Coal Shed, which is part of the Men’s Shed movement, is taking shape in an outbuilding at Big Pit after its official opening in May.

The group has been given a £250 donation from Blaenavon Town Council towards the purchase of a set of power tools, including sanders, saws and drills – in readiness for the handymen who will be passing on some tips to others.

“The men don’t necessarily require a skill - just some enthusiasm and perhaps willingness to make the tea or coffee,” said secretary Andy Hines.

“Our main aim is to tackle social isolation by reaching out to men in the community who have time on their hands because of retirement, illness, unemployment or bereavement - or perhaps just need to get out of the house for an hour or two.”

“Men’s Sheds are a great way of combatting loneliness and social isolation,” said Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Jac Denley-Jones. “There are still men in Blaenavon who would have worked down the pit or had family who worked there.

“This will give them the opportunity to come and experience the kind of camaraderie and banter that existed, and hopefully also result in them enjoying both a practical and sociable new hobby.”

Along with projects such as woodwork, metalwork, repair and renovation, the Coal Shed is planning spin off activities like metal detecting and amateur radio.

It was set up in partnership with Men’s Sheds Cymru, which provides advice and support to people interested in establishing groups.

If you are interested in joining the Coal Shed, email bigpitcoalshed@gmail.com