BUSINESSES in Pontypool showed their support for the breast cancer unit being built at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr by turning the town pink last week.

Nikola Masters, chairwoman of the Friends of Pontypool Town, said the event was important for raising awareness of the disease, and raising money for the Friends of the ABUHB Breast Unit - a group set up to raise money for the additional items the NHS are unable to provide.

“The community was so supportive,” she said. “There were about 10 to 12 businesses that got really involved, which is great for the town.

“At Osbourne Lodge, we decorated the nursery pink and all the staff came in dressed in pink. We then took decorations in to town so more businesses could get involved.

“A lot of the traders in the Indoor Market got involved too.

“We raised quite a lot of money last year and it is about raising awareness for the charity.

“The centre of excellence will be brilliant for so many people.”

Emma Wilkins, fundraising manager for breast services for ABUHB, said: “When you see this number of people getting involved in raising money for our new breast unit it makes you realise just how amazing the community is and how passionate they are at ensuring much needed funds are raised to provide the best environment to treat our breast cancer patients in.

“We can’t thank them enough for their efforts in helping us to #TurnABUHBPink.”