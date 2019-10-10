THE restoration of Llwyn Celyn, a Medieval house near Abergavenny, which was visited by Prince Charles last year, has been named the best building conservation project in the UK.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) named Llwyn Celyn, in Cwmyoy, as the overall winner at its grand final awards ceremony last Friday. The site had been named the regional winner in the RICS Wales awards in May.

Built in the 1420s, Llwyn Celyn is one of the earliest surviving domestic buildings in Wales.

It had fallen into disrepair, but a £4.2 million, decade-long restoration project – part funded by the National Lottery – has returned the site to its former glory.

Using traditional methods, traditional outbuildings have also been restored and given new community uses, including interpretation in the beast house, an adaptable event space in the threshing barn, and a bunkhouse in the granary.

RICS judges praised those behind the project – Donald Insall Associates, The Landmark Trust, and IJ Preece and Son.

“Extensive research and an innovative dating technique were used to inform the understanding of the farmhouse and surrounding buildings, ensuring not only a highly considered approach to the conservation and repair, but also the use each building now has," the judges said.

“The farmhouse had fallen into a very poor condition but the outstanding quality of craftsmanship and its sensitivity, using local contractors and materials, provides that its story and history are easily read for those staying in the farmhouse.

"The outbuildings have similarly been thoughtfully and sympathetically put back to use, providing excellent educational and community accommodation.”

The Landmark Trust has opened Llwyn Celyn to the public, and its Medieval rooms can cater for up to eight people.

The area is perfect for walkers – Llwyn Celyn is situated at the entrance to the Llanthony Valley, with the Sugar Loaf and Skirrid mountains dominating the landscape.

Last summer, Prince Charles visited the site, touring the historic buildings and planting a rare tree in the gardens.

Prince Charles looks around Llwyn Celyn near Llanvihangel Crucorney. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Prince Charles plants a Brithmawr apple tree at Llwyn Celyn near Llanvihangel Crucorney. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk