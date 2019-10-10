STRIKES at a Wilko distribution centre in Gwent have been put on hold while union members weigh up the firm's new offer.

The GMB trade union and Wilko have been in two days of "intense" talks.

Around 2,000 workers at the Wilko distribution centres in Magor and Worksop, Nottinghamshire, had been due to strike tomorrow (Friday) and Monday over what the GMB had called "brutal" new rotas which included compulsory weekend shifts.

The union had also arranged strikes for October 21 and 22.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said: "After two days of intense talks we have negotiated an improved offer which we will put to members.

"The planned industrial action on October 11and 14 will now be put on hold until we ballot members on the new offer."

A Wilko spokesman finding a "workable way" to balance seven-day operations and time for its staff to spend with their families "has been our top priority".

He added: “It’s no secret retail is tough and we believe the best way to resolve our differences is by listening, talking, and working things through together.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with the GMB to implement seven-day operations that meet our customers’ shopping needs [and are] right for team members and our business.”