GWENT Police have received a report of counterfeit notes being used in the Abergavenny area.
Inspector Micah Hassell said: “Today we’ve received a report of counterfeit money circulating in the area.
MORE NEWS:
- Changes to free bus travel rules in Wales on the cards
- Public footpath to be diverted away from school grounds
- Llwyn Celyn, which was visited by the Prince of Wales, restoration project wins RICS best in UK award
“I would ask the public and local businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting money, particularly £50 notes, and to report any counterfeit notes to us.”
If you have any information about counterfeit currency, then please contact Gwent Police on 101, or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log: log 244 10/10/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.