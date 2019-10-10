GWENT Police have received a report of counterfeit notes being used in the Abergavenny area.

Inspector Micah Hassell said: “Today we’ve received a report of counterfeit money circulating in the area.

“I would ask the public and local businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting money, particularly £50 notes, and to report any counterfeit notes to us.”

If you have any information about counterfeit currency, then please contact Gwent Police on 101, or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log: log 244 10/10/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.