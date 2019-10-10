GWENT Police have released one man while one remains in custody following a pair of arrests in relation to the hit and run in central Newport on Tuesday.

Following the collision between a car and a pedestrian on Wharf Road in the city a 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old man - both from the Newport area - were arrested.

(Emergency services at the scene of the collision Picture: Nigel Corten)

The 24-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remains in police custody while the 38-year-old has since been released with no further action having been taken.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from the Newport area, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers have said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident at this time.

Gwent Police are appealing for information from anyone that could help with their enquiries and would be particularly interested in hearing from motorists with dash cam footage who drove along Wharf Road around the time of collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting ref. number 1900372591, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111. You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.