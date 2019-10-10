COUNCILLORS in Caerphilly 'must do better', a committee chairman has said after only two turned up to a planning site visit.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee chairman Cllr Mike Adams said, out of the 19 members of the committee, he was the only one to turned up at site visit on Monday.

Cllr Adams was joined at the visit at the former Oakdale Golf Course, the site of a proposed housing development by Cllr Roy Saralis - who is not a member of the planning committee.

Councillors often visit sites of proposed developments in order to gain a first-hand impression of the potential impact it could have so they are able to make a more informed decision when it comes to be determined.

Speaking at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, Cllr Adams said: “We must do better so that we can properly represent the applicant, so they are believing we are going on the site to make a view and make our minds up at the time.

“Please plan your time in the future.”

The application was to vary conditions from a previously approved planning application concerning six flats on Oakdale Golf Course lane.

The previous application raised concerns over the change in levels, making it intrusive to neighbouring houses.

There was confusion in the meeting over how accurate pictures of the plans were and concerns were raised over the distance between the three buildings containing the six flats and the rest of the development.

Cllr Mike Adams said: “If you were able to stand where I was stood you would have had a slightly different picture.

“But it was up to you for you to make your minds up on how different it actually was.”

Despite the concerns raised, the planning application was approved by the committee.