TWO buildings in Pill and Lliswerry have been boarded up following complaints from neighbours about misuse of the properties.

Gwent Police teamed up with Newport City Council’s Environmental Health team, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the properties’ owners to secure the addresses - in Ifton Place, Lliswerry and Pottery Terrace, Pill, on Tuesday, October 8.

Members of the public had reported the buildings had been a focal point of anti-social behaviour.

PC Leanne Pole, Crime and Disruption Reduction Officer for Newport West, said: "These orders mean that the premises are to be closed immediately to all people and remain closed for a period of three months.

"These orders are only made possible because residents speak up about crime in their area - we wouldn’t be able to get these through the court without their help."

PC Claire Drayton, of Gwent Police's Newport West Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “I hope that this action reassures residents that, if they have concerns about problem premises which are causing harm to the community, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to end the misery that has been caused.”

The property on Ifton Place was a housing association property, with staff from Charter Housing in attendance when the order was enforced.

A spokesperson for Charter Housing said: “As a responsible landlord we work closely with partner agencies and the community to tackle any anti-social behaviour, ensuring a safe and friendly environment for all our customers.”

Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood can contact Gwent Police on 101, or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.