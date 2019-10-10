A BARBER’S shop in Newport donated all its taking for the day to charity, and a rugby club pledged to battle mental health stigma as part of an international day raising awareness of the issue.

Today is World Mental Health Awareness Day - and people in Gwent got into the spirit.

Among them was Clarence Barbers in Clarence Place, which donated every penny of the day's takings to Newport Mind.

“Barbering is an environment where men can talk about their week, or how their day is going and it might be the only place where men are asked about these things,” said part-owner Abdul Chaudery.

“When they come into the shop, we are there for them.

“We are all looking after their mental wellbeing.”

The idea was first suggested by the shop’s newest member of staff, Connor Cronin - who only started work today.

“It was his first official day and he wanted to do something for it,” Mr Chaudery said. “He suggested the idea and we thought it was brilliant, so we all got involved.”

He added customers did not pay anything extra – though they were welcome to.

“We just thought it was an awesome thing to do,” he said. “We realise people often suffer in silence.”

Raising money for Newport Mind L-R Sam Taka, Bobby Rashid, Abdul Chaudery and Connor Cronin at Clarence barbers. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The barber shop is also considering sending out barbers to cut hair in someone’s own home if they are struggling with “anxiety and depression” so they don’t have to leave the house.

“That interaction and conversation is invaluable,” Mr Chaudery added.

Elsewhere in Gwent, chief executive of Pontypool RFC Ben Jeffreys, who has spoken openly of his own battles with depression and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), announced his club will sign the Time to Change Wales Employer Pledge, which aims to end mental health stigma and discrimination within the workplace.

Ben Jeffreys

“It is important to let colleagues, players and fans know that they have a committed senior management team who are dedicated to mental well-being, especially within sport,” said Mr Jeffreys.

“Rugby has the reputation of being a hard game that requires you to be tough and uncompromising – both on and off the field.

“This has created a barrier that discourages people from showing their vulnerabilities and this is something we have to change over time.”

Mr Jeffreys, 30, has said he hopes speaking about his own story will encourage people to be more open about their mental health.

His OCD was caused by emetophobia, a phobia that causes intense anxiety to vomiting. The thought of vomiting or being around sick people would trigger his OCD and result in him washing his hands excessively for hours with boiling hot water, and brushing his teeth up to 30 times a day.

On average, he would be gargling two bottles of mouthwash a day.

Mr Jeffreys has said his condition led to depression and suicidal thoughts. But he has credited his club with saving his life.

“My father’s childhood rugby club, Pontypool RFC, faced liquidation so he made the decision to pay off all outstanding debts and take full control of the club,” he said. “Unfortunately, in the weeks following his decision, he suffered a stroke which left him unable to work. After volunteering for several months to get the club back up and running, I was appointed chief executive officer. I felt totally undeserving of the role at the time, particularly when I was still coming to terms with my father’s ill health, as well as battling with my own mental health.

“Nonetheless, I believe it came at the right time. I needed a sense of purpose and an opportunity to grow as a person.

“In short, Pontypool RFC saved my life.

“Fortunately, my OCD and depression are now under control, however I still attend regular therapy sessions as there is still progress to be made, and I now know that there are so many people who care about the mental well-being of others thus asking for help should be nothing to be ashamed of whatsoever.”

Each year in Wales, between 300 and 350 people kill themselves – almost three times the number killed in road accidents. Suicide is also the biggest killer for men under 50 in the UK and globally, it is responsible for 800,000 deaths which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds.

For more information and advice about mental health, visit timetochangewales.org.uk