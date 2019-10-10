NURSERY staff in Caerleon are “devastated” after their minibus was stolen.

The theft from Kites Nursery, off Ponthir Road, reportedly took place at around 7pm on Saturday, October 5. The vehicle was stolen despite the site's car park having a locked gate and was driven down a footpath at the side of the building.

“On Monday morning, I came in to open the nursery and it was gone,” said Catherine Whelan, who owns the nursery with her husband. “We are all devastated.”

“This was a particularly callous act.”

The bus is used for up to four runs a day – including picking up youngsters for after-school clubs.

“Dozens of working parents around the Caerleon area rely on us to collect their children from school and with no mini-bus, this could mean costly alternative arrangements will have to be put in place,” added Mrs Whelan.

“I don’t know why anyone would steal it.

“It is hard to believe that someone would have the nerve to drive off in such a distinctive vehicle which is completely covered in Kites logos.

“It has our stickers, logos, number and everything emblazoned on it.”

The nursery is appealing for anyone who may have seen the bus to get in touch on 01633 423361.

Information can also be reported to police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via crimestoppers-uk.org