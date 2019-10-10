A DEDICATED volunteer from Pontypool celebrated her 100th birthday today (Thursday) with a special performance from an Elvis tribute act.

Nanetta Price, a resident at Ty Gwyn Care Home in Cwmbran, was a fan of Darren Graceland Jones, a local Elvis impersonator, when he last performed at the home, and staff at the home decided to treat her to a return performance for her big day.

After the show, Mrs Price celebrated with members of her family who came to the home to visit her.

“I enjoyed it the last time he came here,” she said. “It was nice for him to come in again today.

“I was excited to get my card from the Queen.”

Mrs Price was born on Nicholas Street in Pontypool, before moving to Lower Bridge Street. She had two brothers, William and Verdun.

In 1937, aged 18, Mrs Price was named Miss Pontypool.

She met her future husband William Ronald Llewellyn Price, or Ron, in 1940, when he moved in next door.

(Nanetta Price celebrates her 100th birthday at Ty Gwyn Care Home with Fleur Meredith (daughter), Richard Meredith (grandson) and Carole Jones, right (niece). christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

They married in 1947, and a year later had their only daughter, Fleur.

Mrs Price has two grandchildren, Andrew (46) and Richard (44), and three great-grandchildren, Eve (10), Archer (6) and Sienna (5).

During the war she worked on the railways, having previously worked at the Griffin Press in Pontypool.

(Nanetta Price (centre) when she was Miss Pontypool in 1937. Price family/christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mrs Price was a fan of the cinema, and often used to go with her husband.

“We would go to the pictures,” she said. “There wasn’t a lot for you to do back then, so you would have to make your own fun.”

After her husband died in 1980, she started volunteering with disabled people in Torfaen.

“We would do lots of craft work, and took them on holidays,” said Mrs Price.

In 2000, she was received recognition from Torfaen council for her voluntary work.