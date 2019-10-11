THE hunt is on for relatives of the 76 former pupils of Monmouth School for Boys who were killed during the First World War.

The war memorial at the school will be re-dedicated during a services on Armistice Day, Monday, November 11.

The memorial was first conceived in 1919 by the Old Monmothians to remember the school’s 76 former pupils who died in the First World War.

Now, the school would like to hear from the descendants of those men who are named on the war memorial, so they can be part of this 100-year anniversary event.

The war memorial was opened by former Monmouth pupil and Victoria Cross (VC) recipient Captain Angus Buchanan, whose extraordinary life before, during and after the First World War will be remembered at the November 11 service.

Captain Buchanan was awarded the VC, Britain’s highest military honour for valour, in September 1916 for his actions rescuing wounded comrades on the battlefield.

The service of rededication, which will include The Royal Welsh regiment and the school’s Chapel Choir, will start at 10am and finish at around 12.45pm.

Families with relatives listed on the war memorial are asked to contact Claire Howes as soon as possible by e-mailing: boys.headsPA@habsmonmouth.org