A PUBLIC consultation will be launched later this year on proposals to open a new Welsh-medium school in Monmouthshire.

The county currently has two Welsh-medium schools – Ysgol Y Ffin in Caldicot and Ysgol Y Fenni in Abergavenny – but the local authority is considering a new school which is more accessible for families in the Monmouth area.

A potential location for a new school is the site of the old junior school in Raglan, which has been empty for four years.

MORE NEWS:

Cllr Richard John, the council’s cabinet member for children, said: “This administration is leading Monmouthshire’s biggest ever expansion in Welsh-medium education to ensure that parents have a choice about the education they want for their children.

“While we have two successful Welsh-medium schools in Caldicot and Abergavenny, travel times are deterring parents in the Monmouth area from being able to exercise that choice.”

In what Cllr John called “an exciting time for Welsh-medium education”, the council also plans to double capacity at Ysgol Y Fenni and expand nursery provision at Ysgol Y Ffin.