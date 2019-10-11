MORE than 20 bags of rubbish were cleared up at a former colliery site in Blaenau Gwent last week.

Representatives from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert joined other volunteers from the area, including Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies to clean up the Marine Colliery in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent on Friday, October 4.

The event was part of a scheme by the Blaenau Gwent Public Service Board (PSB) to develop the Ebbw Fawr Trail between Tredegar and Cwm.

The Blaenau Gwent on the Move project aims to get more people out doors, keeping fit and healthy, and enjoying the nature on their door step.

Mr Cuthbert said: “Public services are stretched more than ever before and can no longer work in isolation.

"This event demonstrates the power of partnership working and in just a few hours a huge amount of rubbish, litter and fly tipping was cleared from the local environment.

“PSBs are enabling this joined up way of working which is why I firmly believe they are so important.

"When people feel happier, and safe in their local environment they are more likely to spend time outdoors, leading to a multitude of health and societal benefits.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in this event, in particular Keep Wales Tidy who led the activity and the students from Coleg Gwent who gave up their time on a wet, miserable morning for the benefit of the community.”