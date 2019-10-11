GRASSROOTS sports clubs in Gwent will have been handed a share of £1 million from the Welsh Government.

In total, 29 clubs in the area will benefit from the 'Place for Sport' grant, with funding ranging from £1,780 to £30,000.

Newport Harriers Athletic Club are one of the clubs to be awarded funding, receiving £25,000.

The money will go towards building a new UK Athletics compliant hammer-throwing cage and a hammer-throwing practicing facility at Newport Stadium.

“A while ago, UK Athletics said our current cage could be dangerous and needed modification,” said Peter Hitchings, chairman of the club.

“Also, because we share the stadium with a football team and there is a football pitch, we couldn’t throw the hammer onto the pitch during their playing season so we couldn’t practice.

“We have got some really good young throwers, but when they couldn’t practice, they quite often went to other clubs.

“We are hoping now that we can keep hold of our talent with the practicing arena.”

St Josephs Boxing Gym benefited from the grant of £9,493 by “renovating the changing rooms, shower rooms and entrance areas,” said owner Roger Williams.

“The work was unbelievably important because we’re so busy.

“We have around 30 people per session in the gym.

“It was most definitely needed - the rooms hadn’t been done for 30 years.”

The full list of clubs allocated funding in Gwent:

Blaenau Gwent:

Abertillery Bowls Club - £14,035.

AB Boxing and Fitness CIC – £12,000

RTB Ebbw Vale Mini & Junior Football Club - £8,704

RTB Ebbw Vale Bowls Club - £7,600

Ebbw Vale Cricket Club - £6,432

Six Bells Bowls Club Ltd - £4,000

Caerphilly:

Rhymney Valley Athletics Club - £11,222

Islwyn Gymnastics Club - £7,668

Van Road Trails Group - £6,816

Monmouth:

The Cornfield Project - £25,000

Usk Athletic Club - £13,649

Monmouthshire County Council - £8,000

Chepstow Cricket Club - £1,760

Newport:

Newport Live - £30,102

Newport Harriers Athletic Club - £25,000

GOL Centres Ltd - £22,360

Caerleon AFC - £13,520

Welsh Cycling Union - £12,310

St. Josephs Boxing Club - £9,493

Malpas Cricket Club – £5,000

Riverside Rovers – £4,400

Caerleon Bowling Club - £4,326

City of Newport Gymnastic Academy Limited – £3,139

The City of Newport Swimming and Water Polo Club - £2,080.

Torfaen: