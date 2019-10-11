GRASSROOTS sports clubs in Gwent will have been handed a share of £1 million from the Welsh Government.
In total, 29 clubs in the area will benefit from the 'Place for Sport' grant, with funding ranging from £1,780 to £30,000.
Newport Harriers Athletic Club are one of the clubs to be awarded funding, receiving £25,000.
The money will go towards building a new UK Athletics compliant hammer-throwing cage and a hammer-throwing practicing facility at Newport Stadium.
“A while ago, UK Athletics said our current cage could be dangerous and needed modification,” said Peter Hitchings, chairman of the club.
“Also, because we share the stadium with a football team and there is a football pitch, we couldn’t throw the hammer onto the pitch during their playing season so we couldn’t practice.
“We have got some really good young throwers, but when they couldn’t practice, they quite often went to other clubs.
“We are hoping now that we can keep hold of our talent with the practicing arena.”
St Josephs Boxing Gym benefited from the grant of £9,493 by “renovating the changing rooms, shower rooms and entrance areas,” said owner Roger Williams.
“The work was unbelievably important because we’re so busy.
“We have around 30 people per session in the gym.
“It was most definitely needed - the rooms hadn’t been done for 30 years.”
The full list of clubs allocated funding in Gwent:
Blaenau Gwent:
- Abertillery Bowls Club - £14,035.
- AB Boxing and Fitness CIC – £12,000
- RTB Ebbw Vale Mini & Junior Football Club - £8,704
- RTB Ebbw Vale Bowls Club - £7,600
- Ebbw Vale Cricket Club - £6,432
- Six Bells Bowls Club Ltd - £4,000
Caerphilly:
- Rhymney Valley Athletics Club - £11,222
- Islwyn Gymnastics Club - £7,668
- Van Road Trails Group - £6,816
Monmouth:
- The Cornfield Project - £25,000
- Usk Athletic Club - £13,649
- Monmouthshire County Council - £8,000
- Chepstow Cricket Club - £1,760
Newport:
- Newport Live - £30,102
- Newport Harriers Athletic Club - £25,000
- GOL Centres Ltd - £22,360
- Caerleon AFC - £13,520
- Welsh Cycling Union - £12,310
- St. Josephs Boxing Club - £9,493
- Malpas Cricket Club – £5,000
- Riverside Rovers – £4,400
- Caerleon Bowling Club - £4,326
- City of Newport Gymnastic Academy Limited – £3,139
- The City of Newport Swimming and Water Polo Club - £2,080.
Torfaen:
- Torfaen Dolphins Performance Centre - £15,733
- Sebastopol Juniors AFC - £15,000
- Torfaen County Borough Council - £8,000
- Panteg Park Bowls Club - £4,000
- Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw - £1,868
