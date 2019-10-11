POLICE will resume patrols on buses and “flood” Ringland with officers following a spate of “mindless” attacks which have seen air guns used to smash bus windows.

A window was smashed for the sixth time in a month last Monday, October 7. Although no-one has been was seriously hurt in any of the attacks, a driver did sustain cuts to his head in one of the incidents.

“Someone will eventually get hurt,” said Newport Transport’s managing director Scott Pearson.

An air gun was reportedly used in the attack on Tuesday, September 17, prompting officers to be posted on buses. Although this initiative saw success in stamping out the problem, the special patrols were later stopped - and Monday's attack suggests the issue is returning.

Police have not yet identified those involved, but suspect the group of perpetrators are aged 12-13.

“We want to make sure people don’t get injured, because there is a massive risk of people getting seriously injured when people are doing such mindless acts of damage,” said Local Inspector for Newport East, Martin Cawley.

“The police patrols will be in and around and on buses to make sure we are hitting the appropriate areas at the appropriate times.”

Insp Cawley said they had located the stretch of Chepstow Road, from Tesco Express to the Toby Carvery, as the area in which the attackers operate.

“We can be more targeted and be far more proactive and flood it with officers," he said.

“We can defer those who may be tempted and identify those involved.

Mr Pearson added: “We are not looking to have anyone put away, but for them to just stop this.

“They’re children and they need a bit of guidance.”

“We want to get to the point where these people realise this is a mode of transport for themselves when they get older and go to work.

“If it is not there because of what they did in their earlier days, it’s not good is it?”

Police are working with local communities and going into schools to educate pupils and will offer support to the parents or families of those instigating the attacks.

Anyone with information about the recent incidents can call 101 quoting Log 427 7/10/19 or you can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.