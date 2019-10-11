A GROUP of young rugby fans who travelled to Abergavenny to watch their team has won the admiration of local litter-pickers.

The four young men - whose identities are a mystery - were in town to watch Newport's Hartridge RFC play a match on Saturday afternoon, but before kick-off they joined Andy Pook, a member of litter group Keep Abergavenny Tidy, to clean up the stands in Bailey Park.

Mr Pook was playing boules in the park, near the rugby field, when he noticed a lot of litter in the stands.

He went over and started to pick up the rubbish, and was then approached by the four men, who had just travelled up from Newport to support their team.

They volunteered to help clean up the litter, so Mr Pook went to get them a brush and some black bags.

“Four bags later, they had finished," Mr Pook said. “I thought they were quite remarkable. They asked me for nothing but I give them a bag full of respect.

“Well done, lads."

Abergavenny RFC went on to win the match 45-36, but a spokeswoman for Keep Abergavenny Tidy said the four Hartridge fans "certainly won respect from the town" for their community spirit.