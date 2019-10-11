AN INQUIRY into hospital care for people living with dementia in Wales has been extended to the end of the year to allow more people to respond.

The National Assembly’s Cross Party Group on Dementia, chaired by Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle, is keen to hear from patients, families and staff about the standard of care in hospitals across the country.

Ms Neagle said: "We have heard from a good number of people already but we are extending the deadline to allow as wide a number of people as possible to respond. We really want to hear as many stories as possible.

"There are 45,000 people with dementia in Wales and recent figures from the Alzheimer’s Society show that at least a quarter of hospital beds are occupied by people with dementia. On average, people with dementia stay more than twice as long in hospital as other patients aged over 65.

READ MORE:

"It is widely acknowledged that an unnecessarily lengthy stay in hospital can increase the risk of a person losing their independent living skills and a lack of understanding about dementia among medical staff can have a significantly adverse effect on the experience of the patient. That is why the cross party group is holding this inquiry. We really want to understand the challenges we face in Wales."

The inquiry, which is being conducted by the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, who provide secretarial support to the cross party group, is collecting views through an online survey, roundtable discussions, expert panels and a series of hospital roadshows.

It is gathering evidence from people affected by dementia, their carers’ and professional organisations to understand the current state of hospital care for people living with dementia. It is designed to examine the effectiveness of the Welsh Government’s Dementia Action Plan which pledged to take action to improve hospital care for people living with dementia.

(Lynne Neagle AM, who chairs the National Assembly’s Cross Party Group on Dementia.)

Share your experiences by completing the online survey at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CPGInquiry or by attending one of the hospital roadshows.

This will include one held at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Tuesday, October 15.

Alternatively, you can submit written evidence, which should be no more than 1,000 words and state clearly who the submission is from.

The deadline for online and written submissions is December 31. Submit your evidence by email to walescpg@alzheimers.org.uk or by post FAO George Parish-Wallace, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, David Street Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend, Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr, United Kingdom, CF31 3TP