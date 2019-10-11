A RUNNER from Croesyceiliog finished the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday - despite having surgery on a brain tumour just 11 weeks ago.

Mike Brunnock, 54, is the former vice-chairman of the Pont-y-pwl and District Runners. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 after finding a lump on the side of his chin.

Mr Brunnock, who also regularly volunteers at club events, was told earlier this year the cancer had spread to his brain and lungs.

MORE NEWS:

But despite this, Mr Brunnock completed last weekend's half marathon for the second time, finishing in around three hours.

“When you are running, it’s normally you against the clock,” he said. “It was nice to go around, take my time and enjoy it this year.

“I had a couple of friends from the club run it with me and support me along the way.

“We met up with some friends from the club on the route. I jokingly said beforehand they should bring beers, and they actually did. We couldn’t drink more than a sip though as we still had half the race to go.

“At the end, we all linked arms and crossed the line together.”

Pont-y-pwl and District Runners members Mike Brunnock and Nicola Smith. Picture: Nicola Smith

Mr Brunnock was running in aid of Velindre, who have helped him since his diagnosis in 2016.

He said: “Three years ago I felt a lump on my chin. I went to the doctors and was passed on to the EMT ENT at the Royal Gwent. In September that year, I had surgery to remove that.

“We run a lot of parkruns on Saturday mornings. It’s more of a social thing for us.

“One morning, I got to about one kilometre and felt something was wrong. I felt like I had a chest infection, and I was sweating profusely.

“I was seen for an X-ray straight away. Two to three weeks later, we were coming back from a run, and the doctor was waiting in our driveway. He said the X-ray showed shadows of tumours in my lungs.

“On the Wednesday before my surgery, I just didn’t feel right. I had no co-ordination with my arm and had no strength. I could barely take the cap off the toothpaste.

“They sent me for a CT scan, and there and then they found I had a brain tumour.”

Mike Brunnock with his fellow Pont-y-pwl runners at the Cardiff Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Mike Brunnock

He was operated on 11 weeks ago.

Mr Brunnock, a former HGV driver, and his partner Nicola Smith, said Pont-y-pwl and District Runners had been instrumental in helping them through this difficult period.

MORE NEWS:

To help support Mr Brunnock, the club’s annual Ponty Plod race on Sunday, October 13, will this year raise money for Velindre Hospital.

“Everyone at Pontypool has been so supportive," he said. "The Ponty Plod is a good money earner for the club, so for them to be donating half the money raised to Velindre because of me means a lot.”

“The runners have been my lifeline,” said Miss Smith. “You would go for a run, and they would ask how Mike was, and then that was it, we would talk about something else for the rest of the morning.

“It really helped take my mind off it.”

Mike Brunnock crossing the line with his fellow Pont-y-pwl runners at the Cardiff Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Mike Brunnock

The couple said they hoped sharing Mr Brunnock’s experience would encourage more men to go to the doctors if something doesn’t feel right.

The Ponty Plod starts near to Llangdegfedd Sailing Club at 10am on October 13.

Entry costs £15 for affiliated runners, and £17 for runners without a club.

To enter, visit fullonsport.com/event/full-ponty-partial-plod/profile