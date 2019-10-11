A CONVICTED teenage drug dealer was warned he faces custody if he doesn’t carry out his community service which he was told he’d shown “contempt” for.

Sam Hudacek, from Newport, was blasted by a judge at the city’s crown court who called his efforts so far to complete his punishment as “pathetic”.

The 18-year-old, who is employed at the Tesco Distribution Centre in Magor, has missed seven out of 19 Probation Service appointments, Andrew Twomlow, prosecuting, said.

Hudacek, of Bishton, was sentenced to a 12-month community order in June for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

As part of his punishment, he had to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 70 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Hudacek was back in court to admit breaching his community order.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, told Judge Daniel Williams: “He needs to grow up rather quickly and be a bit more organised.

“He works at the Tesco Distribution Centre in Magor and perhaps he has prioritised that more than his community order.

“He admits the breach and is committed to completing his order. He lives with his mum and dad.

“I would ask your honour to give him one more chance.”

The judge told Hudacek: “You were sentenced to a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 70 hours of unpaid work. Your response has been pathetic.

“You have missed seven out of 19 appointments. You have treated this order, at the moment, with contempt.

“If you carry on like this, you will be going to a young offender institution.”

Judge Williams sentenced the defendant to complete an extra 30 hours of unpaid work which means he now has 58 hours left to complete.

Hudacek was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £150

The judge told him not to leave the court building until he had been to see the Probation Service.