OVER the last month, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from robbery and drug dealing to theft and serious assault.

Their combined prison sentences totalled nearly 30 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Harry Cook

MOTORBIKE-RIDING drug dealer Harry Cook was caught by plain-clothes police officers whilst in the act of trafficking cocaine and jailed for four years.

The officers put the brakes on the 24-year-old mechanic, of Cumberland Road, Newport, as he was peddling the class A drugs on the streets of Pontypool.

Outside Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, who led on the case, said: “We welcome this result given by the court. Cook was a prolific drug dealer who was supplying the most serious drugs to others in Gwent.

"We work hard to tackle those who supply these drugs, which can cause misery and harm to our communities.”

Jordan Jones

JORDAN Jones was jailed for 32 months after he brutally attacked two sisters during a night out in the centre of Pontypool.

Jade Davey suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose while sister Genna Davey was bleeding from her ear after the 23-year-old defendant beat her up as she came to her sibling’s aid on April 6, 2018.

Jones, formerly of Pontypool, pleaded guilty to wounding Jade and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Genna.

Newport Crown Court heard how he was already serving a 12-year extended prison sentence for an aggravated burglary he committed three months after this offence.

Ashley Marks

THIEF Ashley Marks who smashed his way into a department store to steal more than £20,000 of gold jewellery was jailed for 28 months.

He and an accomplice used an axe to shatter the display window at Nicholls in Abergavenny last October.

Marks, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, admitted burglary.

Joshua Soal

Steven Soal

JOSHUA Soal, 25, and Steven Soal, 32, from Caerphilly, were both jailed for nine years each for robbery at Newport Crown Court.

The attack happened on Monday, May 20, in the Dan-y-Graig area of Caerphilly after their victim had been travelling home on the bus from the town centre.

Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “When he got off at his stop, (the complainant) was approached from behind by Joshua and Steven Soal who assaulted him before stealing his car and house keys.

“The victim received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured eye socket.”

Police Constable Helen Moss, who led on this case, said: "We are very pleased with the sentences that have been given to these two individuals which reflect the serious nature of this crime.

“This was an unprovoked attack and was particularly vicious leaving the victim with significant and long-lasting injuries.

“The result at court shows that we will bring those to justice who target the most vulnerable in our communities."

Tudorel-Floren Tofan

TUDOREL-FLOREN Tofan, aged 40, from Slough, Berkshire, was jailed for 15 months for theft.

The officer leading on the case for Gwent Police, Police Constable Benjamin French, said outside the court: “Tudorel-Florin Tofan was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, October 2 after he was found guilty of theft from Asda in Caerphilly.

“He had stolen thousands of pounds worth of goods from the store over several weeks.

“He was caught with £770 worth of goods when Gwent Police arrested him. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft.”