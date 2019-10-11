THERE has been a confirmed case of Measles at Newport High School.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians of children who attend the school, Dr Rhianwen Stiff of Public Health Wales wrote: “Public Heath Wales has recently been notified that a person who attends the school has been diagnosed as a confirmed case of measles.”

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can be very unpleasant and sometimes lead to serious complications.

Symptoms can include: a high temperature, a cough, conjunctivitis and sometimes small white spots on the inside of the mouth.

A red, blotchy rash appears approximately three to four days later.

The MMR vaccination is the best way of providing protection against measles.

Dr Stiff urged those children who have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine to contact their GP surgery and arrange an appointment.

She added: “If your child develops symptoms of fever and rash, you should keep them off school and seek further advice from your GP.

“Please telephone your GP surgery first and let them know you think your child might have measles – this will allow the practice to make sure that infection control measures can be taken when you arrive at the surgery (such as not sitting in the waiting room with young babies).”

You can check your child’s vaccination history in their Child Health Record (‘Red Book’) or by contacting your GP surgery.