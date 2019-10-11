GWENT Police have renewed their appeal for information to locate 24-year-old Kirsty Barratt who has been reported as missing.

Miss Barratt, (sometimes known as McCullough) is from the Bettws area of Newport and also has connections to areas around Pill and Newport City Centre.

She was reported missing on Friday, September 20. She was last seen at the beginning of September and hasn’t been seen since. Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Miss Barratt is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in in height, slim build, with long blonde hair; although officers believe it could have been coloured red.

She was last seen wearing a black three-quarter-length coat, dark jeans, white trainers and with a gold and black handbag.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference: 1900348737. You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.