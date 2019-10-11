A MAN who died following a building work incident in Llanfrechfa has been named as Shane Goode from Caerwent.

Gwent Police officers along with the Welsh Ambulance Service attended a property in Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, on September 27, at around 11.30am, after a man was seriously injured.

A 56-year-old man who had been carrying out building work on the property received a serious head injury. The man was treated by the ambulance service however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He can now been named as Shane Phillip Goode, aged 56, of Caerwent.

His family have paid tribute to Mr Goode: “Shane Phillip Goode from Caerwent was a well loved character within the community who will be sadly missed by all.”

A joint investigation between Gwent Police and Health and Safety Executive is ongoing.