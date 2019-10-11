THE PUBLIC should “not stockpile medicine” in preparation for Brexit, a Welsh MEP has said.

James Wells, who represents Wales in the European Parliament for the Brexit Party, recently met with Nesta Lloyd Jones, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation.

The prospective parliamentary candidate for Islwyn said: “It gives me immense confidence to hear first-hand from Nesta about all of the amazing work the Welsh NHS confederation has completed to help prepare the NHS in Wales for all eventualities related to Brexit.

“Nesta reassured me that the NHS has more than enough reserve supplies to cope if there are delays at the ports, but that their plans are reliant on the public not changing its behaviour in relation to consumption of medications.

“The Confederation has already taken considerable steps to inform NHS staff about the risks of the general public stockpiling medicine, but it is vital that the public gets this message."

He added: “We both therefore urge the public to carry on as normal and not to stockpile medicine or lower their dosages as this could have an impact on their health.

“Contingencies have been put in place by the NHS and the Government to ensure the smooth transition of vital lifesaving drugs if there are issues at our ports.

“We agreed that EU nationals working here in Wales are vital to our health service and that it is important they apply for settled status. We also discussed the fact that one of the public's main concerns is around medicines and delays at our borders after Brexit.”