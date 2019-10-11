THE Newport Photomarathon - the city's largest photography game - will return later this month.

Last year’s Photomarathon saw more than 100 people from a variety of backgrounds and photography abilities take part in the competition by taking unusual, attractive and amazing pictures around the city, with a concluding exhibition displaying the winning photography.

This year’s 24-hour event will start at midday on Saturday, October 26, and is open to all ages, with workshops held by industry professionals to take place in the week leading up to it.

Fez Miah, one of the organisers of the Newport Photomarathon said: “Photography has always had the power to tell untold stories, inspire generations and create a positive impact in our communities.

“Photography played an important part in Newport becoming a city, and we want to celebrate that with the Newport Photomarathon.

Owen Evans, a participant from last year’s competition said: “It’s a really fun and interesting event. The topics were interesting and made you think more about what you were photographing and how you wanted the image to look.

“It was also great motivation to get out and spend time dedicated to photography”.

This year with 40 prizes totalling a value of £1600 from local providers including Newport Live, Newport Camera Centre, Holbrook Studio, Minuteman Press and Newport Now.

Attendees can sign up for the main event and book their place for Photomarathon workshops at www.newportphotomarathon.com and find out more information at www.facebook.com/theNewportPhotomarathon/