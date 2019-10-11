BEER lovers in Chepstow will be licking their lips in anticipation of the Chepstow Real Ale and Cider festival, which takes place this weekend in the town’s Drill Hall on Lower Church Street.

The annual event, which attracts real ale enthusiasts from all over South Wales, is quickly becoming a real fixture for discerning drinkers and beer novices alike.

Festival organiser Glen Ellis said: “The festival is becoming more popular with every passing year, and I can’t wait to welcome people to this fantastic little beer festival again.”

There will be more than 30 different real ales on offer, as well as more than 20 ciders and perries. There will also be live music.

The festival runs from midday until 11pm on today, Friday, and tomorrow, and from midday until 6pm on Sunday.

The event is open to over 18s only, and no animals except guide dogs are allowed inside the Drill Hall.

Admission costs £5 and includes a free first half-pint (free full pint for CAMRA members) and festival glass.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChepstowBeerFestival