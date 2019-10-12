THE first single from the debut album by sensational new Welsh female pop duo The Débutantes is out next month.

(If Paradise Is) Half as Nice features vocals from Cardiff sisters Victoria and Lavinia George-Veale, and is taken from their album Symphonic Pop, due out next summer.

The band is the creation of musician/songwriter Alan Jones, who was an original member and sax player with 1960’s Welsh chart toppers Amen Corner.

All of these experiences have led to Mr Jones creating, writing and recording an album of sixties-influenced songs, performed by the talented sisters.

Born in Cardiff into a Welsh musical family, their house was often filled with the sound of music by artists such as The Ronettes, The Crystals and Dusty Springfield.

They were introduced to Mr Jones in a Cardiff coffee shop, and before long he was hearing them sing A cappella in their front room. The idea of bringing back the swinging sixties with a fresh twist was so appealing to the girls, they immediately began working on an album of fourteen tracks with Alan.

(If Paradise Is) Half as Nice features a guest vocal performance by Amen Corner’s Andy Fairweather, and will be released on Friday, November 15.