POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about an incident at a Gwent railway station.

They are investigating claims that sexual comments were made to a woman at Newport station.

The alleged incident happened at 12.25pm on Saturday, September 21.

READ MORE:

The images show a man wearing a navy baseball cap and a Fila top.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers believe he may have information that could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 379 of 21/09/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.