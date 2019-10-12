A GROUP of AMs and MPs from Newport visited a church food bank last week to see the good work carried out in the community.

John Griffiths and Jessica Morden, who represent Newport East in the Senedd and Parliament respectively, as well as Jayne Bryant and Ruth Jones,

AM and MP for Newport West, visited the Jesus Cares food bank run by Kings Church last week.

Jesus Cares, which is funded by the Big Lottery, works with some of the most deprived communities in South Wales to provide practical support to families living in poverty.

They supply provisions to a partner network comprising of over 200 community and social care agencies, where professional expertise is utilised to distribute help the most vulnerable in Newport and South Wales.

(L-R Jayne Bryant AM, Ruth Jones MP, Jessica Morden MP, John Griffiths AM and the volunteers)

Some of the items that they give are food hampers, nappies, hygiene products, children’s clothing packs, baby equipment, soft furnishings, Christmas presents and Easter eggs.

(Some of the items ready for donation. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The total amount of food hampers that have been given to date is 186,017, which is around 2,600 each month.

Mr Griffiths said the Kings Church foodbank are “doing great work” and, with winter on the way, called for people to donate warm coats.

And Ms Morden said: “It was a real privilege last week to meet and thank the Jesus Cares team. I know from my casework just how many people they have helped over the years not just in Newport but across South Wales. They do a fantastic job and long may it continue.”

For more information on how to get involved with Kings Church foodbank, please visit https://www.kings-church.org.uk/get-involved