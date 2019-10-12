AN ADULT social care recruitment event is being held at Cwmbran's Congress Theatre on Wednesday, October 23 to encourage more people to work in the sector.

Organised by the Gwent Regional Partnership and Torfaen Employability teams, it is hoped that the event will help to raise the profile of social care, bust some of the well-worn myths of working in the sector and inspire people to become compassionate care and support workers.

With people living longer and choosing to receive care in their own homes, the biggest area of need for care and support workers in Gwent is in Adult Social Care. Wales is expected to need around 20,000 more care sector workers by 2030

Doors open for the event at 10am.

There will be more than 20 local care providers present, all looking to fill live vacancies, while also providing interested people talk about the support available to help them join the sector, as well as volunteering opportunities and information about college courses.

Gwent’s social care sector can offer both flexible roles that fit around family or study commitments as well as roles that can lead to fulfilling, diverse and rewarding careers.

Qualifications can be achieved while you earn and with 65 different roles available in the adult care sector no matter what your background there is likely to be something for you.

Executive member for adult services and housing, Cllr David Daniels said: "Health and social care is all about building meaningful relationships and making a positive differences in people’s lives.

"I would urge all those that are thinking about joining the care sector to come along and find out how they can join this compassionate and creative workforce and become a real superhero."

For further event information please contact Chris Hooper on 07980 682 678 or email: chris.hooper@torfaen.gov.uk