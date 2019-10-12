OUR rather special little dog of the week is Gizmo!

He's just over a year old and a bundle of energy! Don't be fooled by his size - Gizmo's little Queen Anne legs can go all day - Gizmo would love an active home!

(Sweet little Gizmo is looking for an active household)

He could live with another dog as he seems to enjoy canine company but he hasn't met the resident kitties at the centre, so potential rehomers would need to bring their pets to the centre to make sure the chemistry is right if he isn't going to be the only pet in the household.

Gizmo can be a little anxious and gets a bit worried if he thinks someone is going to take his toys or treats from him, so the staff at Newport City Dogs Home would prefer a home with gentle and sensible children aged over 10. Gizmo has had a loving but quite sheltered life, and he is really looking forward to new adventures!

For more information, or if you'd like to meet Gizmo contact the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in to meet him. No appointment needed!